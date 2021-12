HUMBOLDT — In what rapidly became a battle of attrition, Janae Granere stood tall.

The Marmaton Valley High sophomore poured in 25 points, none bigger than the four free throws she sank in the waning moments of the Wildcats’ 35-31 win over Humboldt High Tuesday.

The charities cut short a ferocious Lady Cub comeback, after Humboldt pared a 12-point deficit to one down the stretch.