Lady Cubs fend off Wildcats

Humboldt took an early lead and never relinquished it Tuesday, in defeating Marmaton Valley, 47-37. The teams will be in Humboldt on Thursday for the next round of the round-robin tournament, with MV taking on Iola and the Lady Cubs playing St. Paul.

By

Sports

January 20, 2021 - 10:01 AM

Humboldt High's Jada Dangerfield, center, is surrounded by Marmaton Valley High defenders Mykayla Ard, left, and Janae Granere in the Lady Cubs' 47-37 victory. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

MORAN — Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs utilized a quick start, especially on the defensive end, to dispatch Marmaton Valley 47-37 Tuesday evening.

Humboldt zipped out to a 12-3 lead and never looked back, although head coach Aubrey Jones noted the victory was anything but clean.

“More than anything, we need to come out and take care of the ball,” Jones said. “I have to remember, winning is good, even when it’s ugly..”

