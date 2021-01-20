Lady Cubs fend off Wildcats

MORAN — Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs utilized a quick start, especially on the defensive end, to dispatch Marmaton Valley 47-37 Tuesday evening.

Humboldt zipped out to a 12-3 lead and never looked back, although head coach Aubrey Jones noted the victory was anything but clean.

“More than anything, we need to come out and take care of the ball,” Jones said. “I have to remember, winning is good, even when it’s ugly..”