MV girls triumph late

MORAN — Stellar defense by both Marmaton Valley and Cherokee-Southeast girls made for a nail-biter on Monday night. The Wildcats emerged victorious in the late seconds, 22-21.

The game started back and forth, but Marmaton Valley used its size advantage in the early going and played stout defense. After leading by as many as five points, the Lancers cut that lead down to two, and eventually tied the game 13-13 late in the first half. A pair of Janae Granere treys and two field goals helped give the Wildcats a 15-13 edge at the half.

After the half, the Lancers did a great job of neutralizing shooting threats and forcing Marmaton Valley to rely on Granere, who was very much up to the task.