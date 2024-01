MORAN — A late scoring lull did in Marmaton Valley High’s girls Friday.

The Wildcats led visiting Southeast by four midway through the third quarter before the Lancers rattled off nine straight points over the next seven minutes of game time.

By the time Marmaton Valley’s Janae Granere converted a 3-point play with 4 ½ minutes remaining, Southeast had taken the lead for good, 28-23.