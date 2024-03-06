 | Wed, Mar 06, 2024
Queens of the court

Smaller schools field basketball standouts for the 2023-24 season

March 6, 2024 - 2:52 PM

Marmaton Valley High’s Janae Granere (24) earned unanimous first-team all-league basketball honors for the Three Rivers League this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The 2023-2024 basketball season was a banner year for girls in the Iola area, with the smaller schools in the Three Rivers League, particularly, fielding several standouts earning honors.

Three players from the league champion Crest High Lady Lancers, three from Class 1A-I Substate finalist Marmaton Valley and one from upstart Yates Center helped fill the list.

Crest High’s Aylee Beckmon

Few players shined as brightly as Marmaton Valley senior Janae Granere, the only  unanimous first-team selection this season.

