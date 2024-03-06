Queens of the court

The 2023-2024 basketball season was a banner year for girls in the Iola area, with the smaller schools in the Three Rivers League, particularly, fielding several standouts earning honors.

Three players from the league champion Crest High Lady Lancers, three from Class 1A-I Substate finalist Marmaton Valley and one from upstart Yates Center helped fill the list.

Crest High’s Aylee Beckmon

Few players shined as brightly as Marmaton Valley senior Janae Granere, the only unanimous first-team selection this season.