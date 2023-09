ARMA — If there’s such a thing as a mulligan in football, Marmaton Valley Junior High head coach Daniel Uhlrich would gladly have taken one Thursday.

The Wildcats struggled through a mistake-plagued first half, and wound up trailing host Northeast 22-0 at the break.

The second half was a different story. Marmaton Valley upped its level of play several notches, but the early deficit was too much to overcome in a 30-14 setback.