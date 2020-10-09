Menu Search Log in

MVJH loses nailbiters to Northeast, Liberal

The Wildcats went down to the wire in a pair of matches, losing both, to Liberal and Northeast middle schools.

By

Sports

October 9, 2020 - 2:39 PM

ARMA — It was a case of close, but no cigar for Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball A team Thursday.

The Wildcats went down to the wire in a pair of matches, losing both, to Liberal and Northeast middle schools.

Against Liberal, Marmaton Valley fell 24-16, 25-11 and 15-13.

Related
October 6, 2020
September 29, 2020
September 22, 2020
September 2, 2020
Trending