MVJH squads fall on the road

Marmaton Valley Junior HIgh’s Truett Blevins looks for an opening in a game earlier this season. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

UNIONTOWN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball teams had a rough go of it Monday as they traveled to Uniontown.

In girls play, Uniontown prevailed, 34-5. Emma Louk and Reagan Marshall each had two points for Marmaton Valley, while Aubrie Heskett added a free throw.

In boys play, Uniontown A rolled to a 34-4 win. Kooper Welch accounted for the Wildcats’ four points.

The Eagles defeated MV 34-8 in B team boys play. Aniel Allee scored four points for the Wildcats. Jaren Curl and Zayne Endicott each had field goals.

Uniontown outscored Marmaton Valley 13-1 in the C team matchup. Anthony Sander hit a free throw for Marmaton Valley.

Marmaton Valley travles to Southern Coffey County Thursday.