MVJH squads fall to Eagles

Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball teams were swept in their five matchups on Monday night. A few bright spots did emerge though in Wildcats Thomas Allee and Kaden McVey.

January 10, 2023 - 2:29 PM

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball teams had a rough night in their return to action Monday.

The Wildcat boys dropped their A-, B- and C-team matches to visiting Uniontown, while the MV girls teams went 0-2 in losing in both A- and B-team action.

In boys play, Uniontown prevailed, 37-20, in the A team matchup after jumping to a quick 13-2 lead. The Wildcats closed the gap to 17-13 at halftime before Uniontown turned on the jets in the third quarter, outpacing Marmaton Valley 20-7 over the balance of the second half.

