MVJH squads fall in opener

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball teams opened the 2024-25 season with home games against Uniontown.
In girls play, Uniontown prevailed, 29-8, in the A team score, and 25-8 in B team action.
Reagan Marshall had five points and Layten Blevins three for the Wildcat A team. Kloie Snavely scored four points for MV’s B team. Ellie Stinnett and Marshall added two points each.
“We have a young team, but they started the season playing well,” Wildcat head coach Alyssa Blevins said.
MARMATON Valley’s boys fell, 35-11, in the A team matchup, 44-3 in the B team contest and 12-0 in a C team scrimmage.
Lane Lord had five points and Kooper Welch four for MV’s A team. Truett Blevins added two.
Daniel Allee had two points for the Wildcat A team. Jaren Curl hit a free throw.