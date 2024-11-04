MVJH squads fall in opener

Marmaton Valley Junior HIgh’s Tyler Borth (12) looks to pass to a teammate Friday against Uniontown.

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball teams opened the 2024-25 season with home games against Uniontown.

In girls play, Uniontown prevailed, 29-8, in the A team score, and 25-8 in B team action.

Reagan Marshall had five points and Layten Blevins three for the Wildcat A team. Kloie Snavely scored four points for MV’s B team. Ellie Stinnett and Marshall added two points each.

“We have a young team, but they started the season playing well,” Wildcat head coach Alyssa Blevins said.

MARMATON Valley’s boys fell, 35-11, in the A team matchup, 44-3 in the B team contest and 12-0 in a C team scrimmage.

Lane Lord had five points and Kooper Welch four for MV’s A team. Truett Blevins added two.

Daniel Allee had two points for the Wildcat A team. Jaren Curl hit a free throw.