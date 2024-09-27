MVJH squads fall short

PLEASANTON — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s sports teams gave their hosts from Pleasanton a scare Thursday, but all three — two volleyball teams and the football squad — came up just short of victory.

In volleyball action, Marmaton Valley’s A team went three sets with the Blu-Jays, winning the first set, 25-15, but losing the second, 25-15, to set up the decisive third set. Pleasanton eked out a 15-3 in the tiebreaker to take home the win.

Reagan Marshall led the Wildcats with 10 points, Grayce Dodson chipped in with eight, Kenna Bryant-Boone with five, Clara Ferguson and Kloie Snavely each with three and Layten Blevins with one.

The B team followed a similar pattern, rolling to a 25-13 first-set win. But Pleasanton edged the visitors, 25-22, in the second set and 15-11 in the tiebreaker. Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Taygen Stroud hits a shot Thursday in Pleasanton.

Emily Heskett paced Marmaton Valley with 19 points. Amanda Kierych, Cambri O’Neal and Blevins added four apiec.e Aubrie Heskett and Snavely each scored one.

THE WILDCAT football team, meanwhile, had a strong offensive performance before coming out on the short end of 62-48 score.

“We scored more in this game than we had all year so it was good to see we executed in many areas there,” head coach Dan Uhlrich said. “It was good to see that we battled in the second half even when we were behind.

“We still have many areas to improve,” he continued. “One area we will emphasize is to be the ones to initiate contact. Action beats reaction every time.”

The volleyball teams will host Northeast Monday. The football and volleyball teams will host Yates Center on Thursday.