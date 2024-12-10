MVJH squads hit the road

MOUND CITY — A furious comeback for Marmaton Valley Junior High came up just short Monday.

The Wildcat girls trailed host Jayhawk-Linn 21-10, but caught fire down the stretch. Emma Louk scored nine points over the final eight minutes, but it was not enough as the Wildcats fell 23-20.

Jayhawk-Linn prevailed in four of the five games contested between the schools.

In boys play, the Jayhawks prevailed, 31-16, in the A team contest and 27-9 in the B team affair. The Wildcat C team eked out a 2-1 win in a two-quarter game.

Jayhawk-Linn also took home a 10-1 win in the B team girls matchup.

Louk’s scoring outburst in the girls A team contest gave her 13 points for the night. Layten Blevins and Kloie Snavely added three points each. Zoey Endicott added a free throw.

Louk’s free throw also marked Marmaton Valley’s only tally in the girls B team game.

Truett Blevins did the heavy lifting in the Wildcat boys A team game. He scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Kooper Welch and Jaxon Stevens added two points each. Ryler Stone chipped in with a free throw.

Stone scored three in the B team game, followed by Jaren Curl, Daniel Allee and Zane Endicott with two each.

Raylan Preston’s first-quarter field goal was enough for the Wildcat C team to claim its one-point win.

Marmaton Valley hosts Yates Center next Monday.