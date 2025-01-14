MVJH squads host Jayhawk-Linn

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s girls returned to action on a high note Monday.

The Wildcats, in their first game back from the Christmas break, saw Emma Louk score 15 points as MV pulled away in the third quarter to defeat Jayhawk-Linn 23-15.

Louk scored all six of the points in the third quarter as Marmaton Valley stretched a 15-10 advantage to 21-10. Layten Blevins added six points, while Kloie Snavely scored two.

Jayhawk-Linn won a two-quarter B team game, 12-8. Louk scored six for Marmaton Valley. Elliee Stinnett and Snavely added free throws. Marmaton Valley Junior HIgh’s Ellie Stinnett (4) races up the court against Jayhawk-Linn Monday. Photo by Addisyn Pritchard / MVHS

IN BOYS play, Jayhawk-Linn took a four-point lead into halftime, and then put together a 10-3 run in the third quarter to take control in a 33-20 win.

Lane Lord scored six to lead the Wildcats, followed by Kooper Welch and Xander Finch with four points each. Kaiden Woods scored three, Truett Blevins two and Anthony Sander one.

Jayhawk-Linn also prevailed, 21-12, in the B team game. Jaren Curl and Daniel Allee each had five for Marmaton Valley. Raylan Preston added two.

The Jayhawks won, 9-4, in a two-quarter C team game with a running clock. Case Drake and Zayne Endicott had field goals for MV