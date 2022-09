MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High found the winning formula Thursday, sweeping Northeast-Arma in three straight volleyball matches.

The Wildcat A team improved to 4-4 on the season with a 25-23, 19-25 and 15-11 three-set win.

Meanwhile, Marmaton Valley’s B and C teams both kept their respective records spotless. The MV B team won, 25-16 and 25-12, while the C team won its only set, 25-11.