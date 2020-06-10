Menu Search Log in

NASCAR set to allow fans back in Florida, Alabama

NASCAR is ready to allow fans when racing travels to Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

By

Sports

June 10, 2020 - 9:39 AM

In this file image, fans watch as drivers complete 267 laps at the Geico 400 NASCAR race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois. Photo by Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

NASCAR is ready to reopen to fans.

One of the few sports to run in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, NASCAR is now the largest to allow fans to return as more states relax their business shutdowns.

NASCAR decided a limited number of fans can attend races this month at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR says all fans will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to social distance at six feet, and will not have access to the infield, among other revised operational protocols.

Related
May 12, 2020
April 27, 2020
March 24, 2020
March 23, 2020
Trending