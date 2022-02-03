 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
NCAA revenues bounce back to pre-COVID level

The NCAA once again generated over $1 billion in revenue, returning to pre-COVID levels. The money is divided by member schools with most of it going to Division I schools.

February 3, 2022 - 9:48 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA generated more than $1.15 billion in revenue in 2021, returning to normal after the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament because of the pandemic in 2020 cost the association and its member schools $800 million.

The NCAA released its financial records Wednesday. 

Most NCAA revenue comes from its contract with CBS and Turner for the rights to televise the men’s Division I basketball tournament. That contract paid the NCAA $850 million in 2021 and is scheduled to pay $870 million in 2022.

