Negro Leagues Museum starts drive for new facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is embarking on a fundraising campaign to raise $25 million for a new building to house its education center and what has become one of the world’s unique collections of baseball memorabilia.

Museum president Bob Kendrick said the “Pitch for the Future” campaign is designed to lead to a new 30,000-square foot facility that would be adjacent to the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center, which is named for the Negro Leagues great who helped to lead the fundraising effort to build the initial museum.

“Our growth from a one-room office to becoming America’s National Negro Leagues Baseball Museum has been an amazing journey,” said Kendrick, who also announced that Bank of America had already donated $1 million to the project.