Neodesha too much for Lady Cubs

The Humboldt Lady Cubs hit their first pot hole on their road to a Tri-Valley League title after coming up short in Thursday's TVL matchup against Neodesha

December 19, 2025 - 3:46 PM

Laney Hull leaps for a tip-off Tuesday. Photo by Mike Myer

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s girls fell behind early and never could make up the difference Thursday.

The Lady Cubs capped the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule with a 50-32 loss to visiting Neodesha.

The Bluestreaks led 13-9 after one quarter and 13-18 at the half.

A 10-5 Neodesha run stretched the lead to double digits. Humboldt drew no closer than eight the rest of the way. No statistics were available.

Humboldt’s junior varsity came out on top, winning 31-24. Humboldt (2-5) returns to action with a tilt at Pittsburg’s St-Mary’s Colgan squad Jan. 9.

