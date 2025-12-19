Neodesha too much for Lady Cubs

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s girls fell behind early and never could make up the difference Thursday.

The Lady Cubs capped the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule with a 50-32 loss to visiting Neodesha.

The Bluestreaks led 13-9 after one quarter and 13-18 at the half.

A 10-5 Neodesha run stretched the lead to double digits. Humboldt drew no closer than eight the rest of the way. No statistics were available.

Humboldt’s junior varsity came out on top, winning 31-24. Humboldt (2-5) returns to action with a tilt at Pittsburg’s St-Mary’s Colgan squad Jan. 9.