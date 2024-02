With a wire-thin bench, Allen Community College had another rough second half Saturday.

The Red Devils took a 39-31 lead into intermission against Neosho County, only for the Panthers to take the lead for good with a 9-2 run midway through the second period to lead, 58-51.

Allen fought back valiantly, closing to within 74-51 in the last 30 seconds, but Neosho had 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch to secure a 79-74 victory.