New ESPN 30 for 30 ‘Baltimore Bullies’ an instant classic

Maybe no moment in ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 documentary “Baltimore Bullies,” which aired Sunday night, captured the 2000 Super Season more than coach Brian Billick holding up the Sports Illustrated cover declaring the Tennessee Titans the best team in the NFL.

“Maybe they are, but just not today,” Billick said to his players as they yelled, screamed and celebrated a 24-23 upset win over the host Titans in Week 11. The Ravens went on to win the Super Bowl, beating the New York Giants, 34-7, in Tampa, Florida, yet that game versus the Titans, as well as a 24-10 divisional playoff win over Tennessee, were the defining moments of one of the league’s most fascinating teams.

The documentary captured the flavor of that squad. The Ravens were bullies because they beat up on opponents, holding them to an NFL record of 165 points in 16 regular-season games, including four shutouts and seven other games in which they held opponents to a touchdown or less.