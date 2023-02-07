 | Tue, Feb 07, 2023
Menu Search Log in

New ESPN 30 for 30 ‘Baltimore Bullies’ an instant classic

Overall, ESPN could have turned this into a three-hour film. Instead, they captured the spirit and passion of a city still in love with football and has a special place in NFL history. They brought back some of the characters who made the 2000 Ravens playoff run special.

By

Sports

February 7, 2023 - 1:28 PM

Members of the Ravens unload the riser they were standing on to pose for a team photo during the team's media day in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 23, 2001, ahead of Super Bowl XXXV against the New York Giants.

Maybe no moment in ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 documentary “Baltimore Bullies,” which aired Sunday night, captured the 2000 Super Season more than coach Brian Billick holding up the Sports Illustrated cover declaring the Tennessee Titans the best team in the NFL.

“Maybe they are, but just not today,” Billick said to his players as they yelled, screamed and celebrated a 24-23 upset win over the host Titans in Week 11. The Ravens went on to win the Super Bowl, beating the New York Giants, 34-7, in Tampa, Florida, yet that game versus the Titans, as well as a 24-10 divisional playoff win over Tennessee, were the defining moments of one of the league’s most fascinating teams.

The documentary captured the flavor of that squad. The Ravens were bullies because they beat up on opponents, holding them to an NFL record of 165 points in 16 regular-season games, including four shutouts and seven other games in which they held opponents to a touchdown or less.

Related
January 8, 2021
November 27, 2020
December 18, 2019
December 31, 2018
Most Popular