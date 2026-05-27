Newman leads after first round at 2A tournament

WINFIELD — Humboldt High School sophomore Connor Newman sat atop the leaderboard after the first day of play in the KSHSAA 2A Golf Championship.

Newman ended Tuesday’s play with a 71, one stroke under the par 72 Quail Ridge Golf Course.

In second place was Caleb Cleverdon, a senior at Cair Paravel, who had a 73.

Hot off taking the regional title in Pittsburg last week, Newman kept his momentum heading into the opening round of the state tournament. He tore his way through the course with five birdies, including three on the front nine.

Newman shot a 35 on the front nine and a 36 on the back to card a 71.

In 2025’s state tournament, Newman placed second.

Tee time for day two was 10 a.m. Wednesday.