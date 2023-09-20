NFC off to record-setting start of teams at 2-0

The AFC came into the season with the lion’s share of the top quarterbacks and Super Bowl contenders led by passers like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. Two weeks into the 2023 NFL season, it’s the NFC that’s off to a record-setting start to the season. Led by the three undefeated teams in both the NFC East and NFC South, the NFC has seven teams off to a 2-0 start in the first time that has ever happened in a single conference.

