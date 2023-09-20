 | Wed, Sep 20, 2023
Menu Search Log in

NFC off to record-setting start of teams at 2-0

Led by three undefeated teams in both the NFC East and NFC South, the NFC has seven teams off to a 2-0 start, the first time that has ever happened in a single conference.

By

Sports

September 20, 2023 - 3:23 PM

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown a during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

The AFC came into the season with the lion’s share of the top quarterbacks and Super Bowl contenders led by passers like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. Two weeks into the 2023 NFL season, it’s the NFC that’s off to a record-setting start to the season. Led by the three undefeated teams in both the NFC East and NFC South, the NFC has seven teams off to a 2-0 start in the first time that has ever happened in a single conference.

The AFC came into the season with the lion’s share of the top quarterbacks and Super Bowl contenders, led by passers such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.

Two weeks into the 2023 NFL season, it’s the NFC that’s off to a record-setting start to the season.

Related
March 31, 2021
December 23, 2020
December 16, 2020
November 18, 2020
Most Popular