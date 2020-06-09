Menu Search Log in

NFL and players outline procedures on returning to facilities

The NFL will use a tier system, which will slowly trickle in players and staff when facilities become available to open.

By

Sports

June 9, 2020 - 9:45 AM

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS

The NFL and the players’ union sent a planner to the 32 teams Monday outlining procedures for the full reopening of their practice facilities, which were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a lengthy four-part memo to the clubs written by Commissioner Roger Goodell and approved by the NFL Players Association, the league described protocols focusing on screening, testing, and infection prevention and treatment for COVID-19, including response for new infections. Also included were instructions on proper facility access, cleaning and disinfecting; physical distancing; hygiene, health education and medical services; food preparation; supplies; and team travel.

No timetable has been set for the return of most players to team complexes — only players rehabilitating injuries have been allowed to enter the buildings. But this is the next major step toward allowing all players back in club facilities.

Related
April 7, 2020
April 1, 2020
March 17, 2020
March 16, 2020
Trending