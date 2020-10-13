NFL coaches get message on masks

After the Las Vegas Raiders handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss in 337 days, Jon Gruden sat down for the postgame videoconference looking like a Wild West outlaw.

“Can I take this off?” he politely asked his public relations man before slipping off his black bandana face mask.

Gruden wore the face covering properly in all but three of the 50 times he was shown on the CBS broadcast Sunday, and during two of those transgressions he quickly pulled it back over his nose.