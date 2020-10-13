Menu Search Log in

NFL coaches get message on masks

Several NFL coaches were hit in the pocketbook for violating the NFL's policy on wearing face masks on the sidelines during football games. Las Vegas Coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 for his violations.

October 13, 2020 - 9:17 AM

Head coach Jon Gruden, right, is among the NFL head coaches ordered to wear protective masks while on the sidelines this season. Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images / TNS

After the Las Vegas Raiders handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss in 337 days, Jon Gruden sat down for the postgame videoconference looking like a Wild West outlaw.

“Can I take this off?” he politely asked his public relations man before slipping off his black bandana face mask.

Gruden wore the face covering properly in all but three of the 50 times he was shown on the CBS broadcast Sunday, and during two of those transgressions he quickly pulled it back over his nose.

