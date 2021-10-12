 | Tue, Oct 12, 2021
Chucky chucked: Gruden resigns amid email furor

Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden resigned abruptly Monday after details became public about a series of emails revealing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments he'd penned in recent years.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on before the start of play against the Los Angeles Chargers Oct. 4. Photo by Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images / TNS

Jon Gruden had to go.

At a time when messages such as “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” are stenciled into every end zone in the league, when women have joined the ranks of front offices, coaching staffs and officiating crews and a player on his own team came out as gay, Gruden’s emails revealing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments were antithetical to the modern NFL.

Gruden resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, releasing a statement that said, “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

