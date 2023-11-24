 | Fri, Nov 24, 2023
NFL disability program leaves retired player hurting and angry

Boo Williams played five years with the New Orleans Saints, and says the debilitating pain is made more difficult because of what he says is the NFL's stingy disability policy.

November 24, 2023 - 12:05 PM

Boo Williams Photo by Wikipedia.org

Boo Williams wakes up each morning not knowing how the pain will hit. It could be debilitating headaches that make it impossible to get out of bed. Sometimes the pain shoots down his neck. Through all of it, he’s angry.

Williams, who played tight end for the Saints from 2001-05, needs surgery, medicine and doctors, but struggles to afford any of it. The 44-year-old, who lives in Picayune, Mississippi, was recently awarded $5,000 a month by the NFL’s disability benefit plan, but says the plan and the league have repeatedly mishandled his claims and should have paid him $500,000 or more over the past 14 years.

“I need all the help I can get because, some days, it feels like it’s going to be all over,” he told The Associated Press. “Sometimes I can’t sleep. It all makes it harder when you’re fighting to get what you deserve and all you do is get frustrated.”

