Brees hangs up his helmet

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, who rewrote many NFL passing records while with the Saints, has announced his retirement from the NFL. Brees was an NFL player for 20 years.

March 15, 2021 - 9:12 AM

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has announced his retirement from the NFL. Photo by Tribune News Service

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Drew Brees era with the New Orleans Saints — marked by a Super Bowl celebration, raucous record-setting nights in the rebuilt Superdome and the undersized quarterback’s outsized role in a historic city’s rebirth — has ended.

Brees, the NFL’s leader in career completions and yards passing, has decided to retire after 20 NFL seasons, including his last 15 with New Orleans.

“Til the very end I exhausted myself to give everything to the Saints organization, my team and the great city of New Orleans,” Brees said in social media post on Sunday, 15 years to the day after he signed with the Saints.

