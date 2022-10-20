 | Thu, Oct 20, 2022
NHL diving into demographics

While the NFL and NBA, in particular, have established a pipeline of talent in nonwhite communities, the NHL is still building one.

October 20, 2022 - 3:05 PM

Flyers' goalie Felix Sandstrom, pictured in a preseason game in 2019, could be poised to make his NHL debut this week. Photo by TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league’s first workplace demographic study.

“We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said.

The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annual fall meeting — also shows the NHL’s path forward.

