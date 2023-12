MORAN — Some torrid outside shooting spelled doom Tuesday for Marmaton Valley High.

Visiting Northeast-Arma drilled nine 3-pointers, including several shots in the second half, to leave town with a 47-40 win in the opening round of the Marmaton Valley Preseason Tournament.

The Wildcats were within 18-17 at halftime before Northeast outscored the Wildcats 18-10 to lead 36-27 after three to take control.