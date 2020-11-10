Notre Dame toughens COVID protocols

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — University of Notre Dame students are now subject to mandatory coronavirus testing with stricter penalties if they leave town before getting their test results after thousands of fans stormed the football field and threw parties to celebrate a double-overtime upset over Clemson.

The mass of students, players and coaches crammed close together on the field in the minutes following the Fighting Irish’s 47-40 win Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana, over then-No. 1 Clemson. Many were not wearing masks or had them pulled down.

All Notre Dame students are required to undergo coronavirus testing before they leave South Bend for the extended winter break, Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins told students in an email Sunday night. Jenkins didn’t specifically reference the storming of the field, but rather “many gatherings” over the weekend.