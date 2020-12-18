Clemson, Notre Dame to meet for ACC title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The stage is set for a marquee Top 25 showdown in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game this weekend.
Everyone watching will be eager to see if Notre Dame can upend Clemson again now that the Tigers have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence back in the lineup.
The Fighting Irish beat then top-ranked Clemson in a thrilling 47-40 double-overtime shootout earlier this season. But Lawrence was sidelined because of COVID-19, and spent the game watching from the sideline in a mask.
