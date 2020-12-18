Menu Search Log in

Clemson, Notre Dame to meet for ACC title

Everyone watching will be eager to see if Notre Dame can upend Clemson again now that the Tigers have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence back in the lineup.

By

Sports

December 18, 2020 - 2:06 PM

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leaves the field with teammates after a 47-40 loss against Notre Dame on November 7, 2020, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Matt Cashore/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The stage is set for a marquee Top 25 showdown in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game this weekend.

Everyone watching will be eager to see if Notre Dame can upend Clemson again now that the Tigers have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence back in the lineup. 

The Fighting Irish beat then top-ranked Clemson in a thrilling 47-40 double-overtime shootout earlier this season. But Lawrence was sidelined because of COVID-19, and spent the game watching from the sideline in a mask.

Related
November 4, 2020
December 31, 2019
January 8, 2019
December 28, 2018
Trending