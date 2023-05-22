 | Mon, May 22, 2023
Nuggets one win away from first NBA Finals trip

The Denver Nuggets are on the brink of the first NBA Finals trip in franchise history after winning the first three games of the Western Conference finals over the Los Angeles Lakers. 

May 22, 2023 - 2:32 PM

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 20: Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, shoots while Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves defends during the second quarter of game three in the NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — When the Denver Nuggets faced the most crucial stretch of the biggest road game in franchise history, Nikola Jokic took over both on the floor and in the huddle.

The two-time MVP decided he would run a two-man, pick-and-roll offense with Jamal Murray late in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday night, and Jokic came through with a 15-point fourth quarter. He also commanded his teammates to buckle down on defense against the Lakers, and the Nuggets responded by taking over the game on both ends.

“Coach Jokic did a great job tonight,” Denver coach Michael Malone said with a smile.

