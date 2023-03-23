NYC guards match up in Sweet 16

NEW YORK (AP) — Stories of New York City point guards have an almost mythical quality.

There are Hall of Famers and trailblazers such as Bob Cousy and Nate “Tiny” Archibald. In the 1980s, Kenny Smith and Kenny Anderson followed a similar path — from the same Catholic high school in Queens to the Atlantic Coast Conference to the NBA.

From Pearl Washington to Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury to Sue Bird, tenacious players forged by rugged games played at the famous courts at Rucker Park and West Fourth Street are a part of basketball lore.