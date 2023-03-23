 | Thu, Mar 23, 2023
NYC guards match up in Sweet 16

Kansas State's Markquis Nowell and Michigan State's Tyson Walker honed their game as point guards in New York City. They'll renew their acquaintance at Madison Square Garden in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament's East Regional. 

March 23, 2023

Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell and his teammates arrive at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday for practice. The Wildcats will take on Michigan State in the east region semifinal on Thursday.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stories of New York City point guards have an almost mythical quality.

There are Hall of Famers and trailblazers such as Bob Cousy and Nate “Tiny” Archibald. In the 1980s, Kenny Smith and Kenny Anderson followed a similar path — from the same Catholic high school in Queens to the Atlantic Coast Conference to the NBA.

From Pearl Washington to Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury to Sue Bird, tenacious players forged by rugged games played at the famous courts at Rucker Park and West Fourth Street are a part of basketball lore.

