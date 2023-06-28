Ohtani awes

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s combination of power and pitching is unmatched by any player in baseball.

On Tuesday, the superstar from Japan used them to accomplish something that had not been done by an American League pitcher in nearly 60 years.

Ohtani hit two homers and struck out 10 Chicago batters in the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-2 victory over the White Sox, adding another extraordinary performance in what has been one of his best months since coming to the majors in 2018.