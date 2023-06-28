Ohtani awes

 | Wed, Jun 28, 2023
Shohei Ohtani became the first American League pitcher in nearly 60 years to hit two homers and strike out 10 batters in a game, leading the Los Angeles Angels past the Chicago White Sox 4-2 in his latest extraordinary performance. 

June 28, 2023 - 2:12 PM

Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Angels watches his opposite field solo homerun, to take a 3-1 lead over the Chicago White Sox, during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, California. (Harry How/Getty Images/TNS)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s combination of power and pitching is unmatched by any player in baseball.

On Tuesday, the superstar from Japan used them to accomplish something that had not been done by an American League pitcher in nearly 60 years.

Ohtani hit two homers and struck out 10 Chicago batters in the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-2 victory over the White Sox, adding another extraordinary performance in what has been one of his best months since coming to the majors in 2018.

