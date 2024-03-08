On the moving reasons Royals pitcher Tyler Duffey wants to talk about his melanoma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Veteran pitcher Tyler Duffey, auditioning with the Royals as a non-roster invitee, made his second spring training appearance on Feb. 26. Like the first outing, it went well enough. He threw another shutout inning, albeit this time allowing two hits in the process.

Then … Nothing since.

And nothing spoken of.

Amid the hope-springs-eternal buzz around more high-profile new players and the young core led by emerging star Bobby Witt Jr., Duffey’s abrupt absence was something only ardent fans and friends of his might have noticed.

But they certainly wondered.

“‘You haven’t pitched; what’s going on?’” Duffey remembered the texts coming.

He was tempted to just send back a statement in the form of a photo: a 40-stitch scar supplanting the skin over what he called essentially the length of his left trap.