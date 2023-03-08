 | Wed, Mar 08, 2023
Menu Search Log in

After lengthy injury battle, former Royal Duffy attempts comeback with Texas

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Denny Duffy is attempting to come back after having not pitch for the past two years due to injury. Duffy is hoping to land a roster spot with the Texas Rangers.

By

Sports

March 8, 2023 - 1:10 PM

Texas Rangers pitcher Danny Duffy fields a grounder during a spring training workout at the team's training facility on Feb. 19, 2023, in Surprise , Arizona. Photo by Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

SURPRISE, Ariz. — As he’s done virtually every year since being drafted by the Royals in 2007, Danny Duffy last month checked into the very spring training complex from which he’s launched nearly every season for half his life now.

As usual over the last decade, he’s been accompanied by his Alaskan Malamute, Sadie. He still takes those marathon therapeutic walks each day — even if he laughingly considers himself “too long in the tooth” to go much past a seven-or eight-miler now.

And he’s once more here at the behest of Dayton Moore, who 16 years ago made him the third-round pick of the first draft he oversaw as general manager of the Royals — the team for which Duffy became a vibrant part of back-to-back World Series appearances and the quintessential teammate and fan icon with his “bury me a Royal” mindset.

Related
July 30, 2021
April 6, 2021
February 19, 2021
February 19, 2021
Most Popular