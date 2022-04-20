 | Thu, Apr 21, 2022
Perez, Dozier go deep as KC rallies past Twins

Two home runs by Salvador Perez helped Kansas City rally from a 3-1 deficit to Minnesota, and Hunter Dozier's solo shot gave KC the lead for good in a 4-3 victory.

April 20, 2022 - 2:23 PM

Nicky Lopez of the Kansas City Royals hits a double in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice and Hunter Dozier hit another go-ahead home run to lift the Kansas City Royals over the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Perez homered in the fourth off Chris Archer and tied the score 3-3 in the sixth when he went deep against Tyler Duffey (0-2). Out out later, Dozier hit a tiebreaking home run for the second straight game, following up on his two-run drive in the sixth off Detroit’s Will Vest in a 3-1 win Saturday.

“Any time you can get some go-ahead home runs at that point it feels good,” Dozier said. “We have a lot of confidence in our offense. It’s a matter of time before we really break out.”

