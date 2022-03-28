O’Neil crowned King of America

HUMBLDT — Jake O’Neil returned to the USMTS winner’s circle Saturday as he added the Summit King of America XI checkered flag to his resume.

Featuring USMTS Modifieds and Medieval USRA Stock Cars plus the 7th Annual B-Mod Battle at The Bullring, fans witnessed an action-packed program provided by the nation’s top talent in their respective divisions.

Dustin Sorensen, who won the USMTS season opener three weeks ago at the Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas, led the opening lap Saturday night with Dereck Ramirez giving chase, but by lap 15 O’Neil passed Ramirez for second after advancing from his fifth row starting spot.