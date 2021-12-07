 | Tue, Dec 07, 2021
Menu Search Log in

O’Neil named to Hall of Fame

Buck O'Neil, a trailblazer for African-Americans in baseball got elected into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. O'Neil will be inducted in July of 2022. O’Neil was a two-time All-Star first baseman in the Negro Leagues and the first Black coach in the National or American leagues.

By

Sports

December 7, 2021 - 10:22 AM

John Jordan "Buck" O'Neil stands in the Chicago Cubs dugout in an undated photo. (Chicago Tribune historical photo/TNS) Photo by TNS

Buck O’Neil never uttered a single word of bitterness or regret about not being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame. Till the end, he urged those who loved and rooted for him to do the same.

Now, long after a near miss that left many wondering if he’d ever make it, they can rejoice.

O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Minnie Miñoso, Gil Hodges and three others in getting chosen for the Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Related
December 7, 2021
May 21, 2021
May 1, 2020
December 2, 2014
Most Popular