 Tue, Aug 09, 2022
Pair battle it out for Chiefs starting RB job

Kansas City's Clyde Edwards-Helaire is facing a spirited challenge from unheralded rookie Isiah Pacheco for the starting running back job this summer.

August 9, 2022

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco greets fans before practice at Chiefs training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in St. Joseph. Photo by Emily Curiel / Getty Images / TNS

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco were chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs on opposite ends of the draft spectrum, one of them a first-round pick with the accompanying expectations and the other a seventh-round longshot.

Midway through training camp, they might as well have been picked one after the other.

That’s because Edwards-Helaire, the incumbent-if-injury prone starter, and Pacheco, the unheralded rookie, have swapped first-team reps on a near-daily basis.

