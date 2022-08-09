Pair battle it out for Chiefs starting RB job

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco were chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs on opposite ends of the draft spectrum, one of them a first-round pick with the accompanying expectations and the other a seventh-round longshot.

Midway through training camp, they might as well have been picked one after the other.

That’s because Edwards-Helaire, the incumbent-if-injury prone starter, and Pacheco, the unheralded rookie, have swapped first-team reps on a near-daily basis.