 | Fri, Oct 28, 2022
Pair of Lady Lancers take All-League

Both McKenna Hammond and Kayla Hermreck were key contributors in helping the Crest volleyball team earn their best team record of 27-7 since 1988.

October 28, 2022 - 3:22 PM

Crest’s McKenna Hammond (14) hits a ball at Iola on Sept. 10. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Crest High School volleyball team had a pair of student-athletes earn Three-Rivers All-League honors following the season in senior McKenna Hammond and junior Kayla Hermreck. 

Hammond was named the September Athlete of the Month and took second-team All-League after her stellar season in which she led the Lady Lancers with 70 ace serves. 

The senior also made 135 kills, six assists, 15 solo blocks and went 342-for-373 from the serving line. She registered 261 digs and a serve receive passing rate of 77%. 

