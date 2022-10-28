Pair of Lady Lancers take All-League

The Crest High School volleyball team had a pair of student-athletes earn Three-Rivers All-League honors following the season in senior McKenna Hammond and junior Kayla Hermreck.

Hammond was named the September Athlete of the Month and took second-team All-League after her stellar season in which she led the Lady Lancers with 70 ace serves.

The senior also made 135 kills, six assists, 15 solo blocks and went 342-for-373 from the serving line. She registered 261 digs and a serve receive passing rate of 77%.