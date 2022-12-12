 | Tue, Dec 13, 2022
Pair of Mustangs wrestle at Anderson County Invite

Iola's Wyatt Westervelt and Korbin Cloud matched up on the wrestling mats at the Anderson County Invitational on Saturday morning.

December 12, 2022 - 3:28 PM

Iola’s Wyatt Westervelt wrestles against a Santa Fe Trail Charger at the Anderson County Invitational on Saturday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

GARNETT — The Iola High wrestling team finished in last place with only two wrestlers competing at the Anderson County Invitational on Saturday morning. 

The Mustangs scored 22 points between Wyatt Westervelt and Korbin Cloud. Santa Fe Trail, Anderson County and Frontenac rounded out the top three team places while Osawatomie and Cherryvale grabbed fourth and fifth place. 

Westervelt took home seventh place in the boys 190-pound weight class after toppling Cherryvale’s Mason Bruggman in a major decision victory, 14-2. 

