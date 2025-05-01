 | Fri, May 02, 2025
Pinder named Allen Community College Male Athlete of the Year

Although still uncertain where he wants to play next, what is certain is how Allen Community College feels about departing sophomore guard Tyler Pinder, who was named athlete of the year at the ACC's annual athletic banquet.

May 1, 2025 - 2:40 PM

Pinder goes up for a layup during the Region 6 semifinals game against Johnson County Community College. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register


Allen Community College Athletic Director Doug Desmarteau announced guard Tyler Pinder is the 2024-2025 ACC Athlete of the Year following a successful sophomore campaign for the Red Devils.

Tyler Pinder poses for a photo with his Allen Community College Male Athlete of the Year plaque during Saturday’s ACC athletic banquet.Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Pinder, a guard, spearheaded the Red Devils, who finished fourth in the Jayhawk Conference at 7-7 and 13-16 overall. After defeating fifth ranked Hesston in the regional tournament opener, Pinder may have turned a few heads in a nailbiter loss to top-seeded Johnson County Community College. Pinder of Tulsa, Okla., averaged 16.7 points per game while hitting 65 percent of his shots. He also was ranked second among the Red Devils in steals and third in rebounds. Pinder was also an All-Jayhawk Conference first-team selection.

“He was second in the conference in scoring. He holds a 3.0 GPA and will graduate with an associate degree this spring,” said Desmarteau, who added Pinder will decide in the next few weeks where he wants to play basketball next.

