Players sit out amid protests

The NBA playoffs were cast into doubt, and other athletes across the sports world sat out of action Wednesday amid ongoing protests in Wisconsin and elsewhere. Unlike with the COVID-19 shutdown, this sports outage most likely will be decided by the players.

August 27, 2020 - 9:24 AM

Workers remove towels from the Milwaukee Bucks empty bench after the Bucks sit out Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round in protest during the 2020 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Bucks are boycotting the game to protest the police shooting of Jacob Black. Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images / TNS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA players didn’t come to Disney solely for a restart. They wanted social reform.

The Milwaukee Bucks showed how far they’re willing to go to get it by opting not to play in their playoff game Wednesday. Two more games were postponed later in the day, the second time this season NBA basketball came to an immediate halt.

Other sports followed, just as they did in March when the season was suspended four months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

