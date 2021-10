The last week of the high school football regular season is upon us, and with that comes the playoffs. Multiple area schools have chances at the postseason, with plenty on the line this Friday night.

Some teams could end up playing “plus-one” games. These games count for the team’s record but are not playoff games

Iola (2-5) will play (3-4) Burlington with the hopes for the Mustangs’ first playoff bid since 2016.