Menu Search Log in

IHS football canceled 2 weeks

After playing Iola last week, a player on the Wellsville football team tested positive for COVID-19. As a result the IHS team will be quarantined until Oct. 2.

By

News

September 24, 2020 - 9:55 AM

Iola High's Landon Weide attempts a pass from the Mustang junior varsity end zone Monday against Wellsville Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola High School football will not compete for the next two weeks due to youths’ exposure to COVID-19 by a player from Wellsville High School who has tested positive to the virus.

The two teams competed last Friday.

All varsity players who suited up for the Mustangs against Wellsville were placed under quarantine through Oct. 2.

Related
September 24, 2020
September 23, 2020
September 23, 2020
September 20, 2012
Trending