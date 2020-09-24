IHS football canceled 2 weeks

Iola High School football will not compete for the next two weeks due to youths’ exposure to COVID-19 by a player from Wellsville High School who has tested positive to the virus.
The two teams competed last Friday.
All varsity players who suited up for the Mustangs against Wellsville were placed under quarantine through Oct. 2.
