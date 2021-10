BURLINGTON — Iola High took a fourth-quarter lead Friday, but a late Burlington score turned into a 20-18 defeat.

The defeat eliminates the Mustangs from Class 3A playoff contention. Iola (2-6) will likely host winless Baxter Springs (0-8) on Thursday in a “plus one” game, although pairings have not been announced.

Meanwhile, Humboldt High’s furious comeback attempt against Osage City was derailed by turnovers. The Cubs committed six turnovers in a 42-30 loss.