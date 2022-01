MORAN — A tough scoring night ended on a sour note Tuesday for Marmaton Valley High’s girls.

The Wildcats, nursing a 14-11 lead after three quarters against visiting Pleasanton, saw the Blu-Jays end the game on a 15-3 run to fall, 26-17.

Pleasanton was particularly effective from the free-throw line, hitting 7 of 11 charities in the quarter.