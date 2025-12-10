Plenty of action for area teams this week

The coming weeks may be an endurance test for many area teams as high school basketball preseason tournament season rolls on.

At the Emprise Bank Basketball Tournament in Humboldt, the Crest Lancers hope to put themselves above the .500 mark after opening the tournament with a 55-44 victory over Three Rivers League rival Erie.

The Lancers face Humboldt in the second round of the round-robin tournament Thursday evening.

They face West Elk Friday.

The Crest Lady Lancers remain undefeated at 2-0 after defeating Erie 67-12.

Including their 53-38 win Friday to open the season, the Lady Lancers outscored their previous opponents 110-50. They face their first true test of the season Thursday against the host the Humboldt Lady Cubs, then wrap up the tournament Friday against West Elk.

Over at the Marais des Cygnes Valley Tournament, the Southern Coffey County Lady Titans fell 44-17.

Freshman guard Brook Marlow scored a team-leading 10 points, followed by Madalyn Garretson with 4 points and junior Layla Decker with 2 points.

The Titans fell to Hartford 78-14 Monday. They play Thursday against Marais des Cygnes at 8:30 p.m.

The Lady Titans face the host team Lady Trojans at 7 p.m. Thursday. Both teams wrap up the tournament Friday against Altoona-Midway with a 4 p.m. tipoff for the first and a 5:30 p.m. tip for the boys.