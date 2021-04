HUMBOLDT — With race fans still abuzz from the King of America and Battle of the Bullring extravaganza the previous weekend at Humboldt Speedway, the action from the start of the official 2021 points season promises to be a speedy one.

A pair of familiar faces led the charge.

Chanute’s Jacob Ellison once again was a force to be reckoned with in the Love’s Travel Stops Midwest Modified series.